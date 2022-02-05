Vax Coercion is Illegal, How to Record-Question your Employer in THE LAW--Re: Coercion

Dr. David Martin explains that the law in the United States if VERY clear in what is COERCION. Coercion is not the same as pressuring, it is not "strong-arming", it is a form of entrapment and he explains how asking your employer if they are OK with violating 21 code, section 50.23 and 50.24. Further ask them if they are OK with violating U.S. Law 18 section 2331. This is a felony, and this felony has a 99-year prison term attached to it.It is important to be VERY specific and write down what Dr. Martin says. Your employer will present this information to their attorney, and let THEM review this information too. By using the mandate to COERCE you to get "the jab" or else you will lose your job, they are setting themselves up for a future lawsuit from you. So please..., arm yourselves with these laws, WRITE THEM DOWN, memorize them, watch this video 5,6,10 times to fully absorb what is being said here.Document and Statutes at the link below: Also a .pdf download link: