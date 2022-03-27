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The Blindness-Beating Biohacker 🎙️ Victor Mifsud Interview
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85 views • March 27, 2022
He goes by the moniker "The Blind Biohacker" but really he's the blindness-beating biohacker.
I interview Victor Mifsud, he was diagnosed at 9-years old with Retinitis Pigmentosa and told that he would be fully blind by age 30. But he has beaten the diagnosis and actually improved his distance vision by 33%. Today Victor enjoys watching the sunrise over the Gulf of Mexico because of his oppressive quest to biohack vision. In this interview, we delve into...
1:26 Who is the Blind Biohacker?
2:30 What is Retinitis Pigmentosa?
5:37 Biohacking vision with bioregulatory peptides
8:56 "My Neuroplastic Adventure” documentary
13:56 The childhood trauma-chronic condition link
19:30 Red light therapy for vision-hackers
21:50 Sunrise gazing for circadian rhythm
32:12 PEMF as a vision hack
37:37 EMFs vs eyesight
43:30 Where should one start with healing trauma?
48:00 "Palming" your eyes
51:00 Is modern optometry a scam?
57:00 Why I’m still thankful to be living in modernity despite its toxicity
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/182-blind-biohacker
Confused?
Invest at least $100 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
I interview Victor Mifsud, he was diagnosed at 9-years old with Retinitis Pigmentosa and told that he would be fully blind by age 30. But he has beaten the diagnosis and actually improved his distance vision by 33%. Today Victor enjoys watching the sunrise over the Gulf of Mexico because of his oppressive quest to biohack vision. In this interview, we delve into...
1:26 Who is the Blind Biohacker?
2:30 What is Retinitis Pigmentosa?
5:37 Biohacking vision with bioregulatory peptides
8:56 "My Neuroplastic Adventure” documentary
13:56 The childhood trauma-chronic condition link
19:30 Red light therapy for vision-hackers
21:50 Sunrise gazing for circadian rhythm
32:12 PEMF as a vision hack
37:37 EMFs vs eyesight
43:30 Where should one start with healing trauma?
48:00 "Palming" your eyes
51:00 Is modern optometry a scam?
57:00 Why I’m still thankful to be living in modernity despite its toxicity
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/182-blind-biohacker
Confused?
Invest at least $100 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Shop the Limitless Health Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Keywords
neuroplasticityhealing traumachildhood traumavictor mifsudthe blind biohackerretinitis pigmentosavision biohacksbeat blindnesseyesight hacksred light therapy for visionsunrise gazingpemf for eyesightemfs vs eyesightmy neuroplastic adventure documentaryeyesight optimizationmitochondrial eyedropsiris software apppalming your eyes
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