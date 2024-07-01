BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Deadly Reasons Behind Low Church Attendance in America - Dr. Thom Rainer
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
219 views • 10 months ago

“It takes approximately 130 Christians to reach just one person for Christ,” shares Dr. Thom Rainer, the founder and CEO of Church Answers. The former pastor and bestselling author has almost 40 years of ministry experience and has excellent insight as to why Americans are leaving the church in droves. What are the deadly reasons why churches are failing today? Why aren’t they equipping parishioners to share the gospel with the lost like we were commissioned to do according to the Word of God? Thom reminds us that sometimes we’re doing so many good things that we are being distracted from not doing the one great thing God has called us to do. Don’t fall into the trap of busyness and miss your mission on earth.



TAKEAWAYS


The Covid pandemic exacerbated an already-present problem of low church attendance


When we minimize the importance of the local church, we minimize meeting with other believers as God urged us to do


People have to meet together in His name - hence the purpose of the church


Many people who attend church don’t believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Disciples in the Moonlight trailer: https://bit.ly/4bKWMIR

Disciples in the Moonlight website: https://bit.ly/3UOuG8V

Where Have All the Church Members Gone book: https://amzn.to/3XKVs54

Pray and Go book: https://amzn.to/4cmu1TA


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHURCH ANSWERS

Website: https://churchanswers.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/churchanswers/

X: https://twitter.com/ChurchAnswers


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

