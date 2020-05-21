© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Choose When It Comes To Your Health And Wellness
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • May 21, 2020
YOU SHOULD HAVE THE CHOICE WHEN IT COMES TO YOUR HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Frankincense pure essential oil
Known as the king of essential oils, Frankincense has a variety of notable uses and benefits. This powerful essential oil is revered for its ability to beautify and rejuvenate skin when applied topically, and to promote cellular health and immunity and produce a healthy inflammatory response. With all of its many uses, there is no question as to why Frankincense was highly esteemed by ancient civilizations and used for the most sacred of practices
Plus six other vital medicinal essential oils: lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, clary sage, lavender.
c b d products, with or without any t h c, YOUR CHOICE......The endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short, is one of the body’s largest neurotransmitter networks. The best way to think about the ECS is as an integrated balancing system for the body.
Found in all mammals, the endocannabinoid system is responsible for keeping in balance a variety of physiological functions, some of which include:
Immune system response
Mood
Movement and coordination
Sleep
Appetite, hunger, and metabolism
Memory and cognition
Temperature
Sensory processing
Synergistic blends in products for home and health.....Strong and EFFECTIVE
Lotions, creams, gummies, shampoo, healthy coffee, sprays.......
Your Choices........No One can take better care of you and yours than yourself.
Make your daily choice here :::::::
lightthewaydaily.com/w17
Frankincense pure essential oil
Known as the king of essential oils, Frankincense has a variety of notable uses and benefits. This powerful essential oil is revered for its ability to beautify and rejuvenate skin when applied topically, and to promote cellular health and immunity and produce a healthy inflammatory response. With all of its many uses, there is no question as to why Frankincense was highly esteemed by ancient civilizations and used for the most sacred of practices
Plus six other vital medicinal essential oils: lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, clary sage, lavender.
c b d products, with or without any t h c, YOUR CHOICE......The endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short, is one of the body’s largest neurotransmitter networks. The best way to think about the ECS is as an integrated balancing system for the body.
Found in all mammals, the endocannabinoid system is responsible for keeping in balance a variety of physiological functions, some of which include:
Immune system response
Mood
Movement and coordination
Sleep
Appetite, hunger, and metabolism
Memory and cognition
Temperature
Sensory processing
Synergistic blends in products for home and health.....Strong and EFFECTIVE
Lotions, creams, gummies, shampoo, healthy coffee, sprays.......
Your Choices........No One can take better care of you and yours than yourself.
Make your daily choice here :::::::
lightthewaydaily.com/w17
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.