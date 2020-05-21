You Choose When It Comes To Your Health And Wellness

YOU SHOULD HAVE THE CHOICE WHEN IT COMES TO YOUR HEALTH AND WELLNESS



Frankincense pure essential oil

Known as the king of essential oils, Frankincense has a variety of notable uses and benefits. This powerful essential oil is revered for its ability to beautify and rejuvenate skin when applied topically, and to promote cellular health and immunity and produce a healthy inflammatory response. With all of its many uses, there is no question as to why Frankincense was highly esteemed by ancient civilizations and used for the most sacred of practices



Plus six other vital medicinal essential oils: lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, clary sage, lavender.



c b d products, with or without any t h c, YOUR CHOICE......The endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short, is one of the body’s largest neurotransmitter networks. The best way to think about the ECS is as an integrated balancing system for the body.

Found in all mammals, the endocannabinoid system is responsible for keeping in balance a variety of physiological functions, some of which include:



Immune system response

Mood

Movement and coordination

Sleep

Appetite, hunger, and metabolism

Memory and cognition

Temperature

Sensory processing



Synergistic blends in products for home and health.....Strong and EFFECTIVE



Lotions, creams, gummies, shampoo, healthy coffee, sprays.......



Your Choices........No One can take better care of you and yours than yourself.

Make your daily choice here :::::::



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