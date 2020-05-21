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You Choose When It Comes To Your Health And Wellness
Light The Way Cook
Light The Way Cook
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22 views • May 21, 2020
YOU SHOULD HAVE THE CHOICE WHEN IT COMES TO YOUR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Frankincense pure essential oil
Known as the king of essential oils, Frankincense has a variety of notable uses and benefits. This powerful essential oil is revered for its ability to beautify and rejuvenate skin when applied topically, and to promote cellular health and immunity and produce a healthy inflammatory response. With all of its many uses, there is no question as to why Frankincense was highly esteemed by ancient civilizations and used for the most sacred of practices

Plus six other vital medicinal essential oils: lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, clary sage, lavender.

c b d products, with or without any t h c, YOUR CHOICE......The endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short, is one of the body’s largest neurotransmitter networks. The best way to think about the ECS is as an integrated balancing system for the body.
Found in all mammals, the endocannabinoid system is responsible for keeping in balance a variety of physiological functions, some of which include:

Immune system response
Mood
Movement and coordination
Sleep
Appetite, hunger, and metabolism
Memory and cognition
Temperature
Sensory processing

Synergistic blends in products for home and health.....Strong and EFFECTIVE

Lotions, creams, gummies, shampoo, healthy coffee, sprays.......

Your Choices........No One can take better care of you and yours than yourself.
Make your daily choice here :::::::

lightthewaydaily.com/w17
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy