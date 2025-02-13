Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (13 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of three territorial defence brigades close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 130 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation.

Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, one mechanised brigade, one assault brigade, one air assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade close to Kutkovka, Kondrashovka, Boguslavka, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kolodezi, Yampolovka, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 220 troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, seven field artillery guns, including three NATO-made combat vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line.

Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and two assault brigades of the AFU as well as on formations of the Foreign Legion close to Nikiforovka, Zvanovka, Pereyezdnoye, Raygorodok, Vasyukovka, Privolye, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Ivanopolye, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 155 troops, three pickup trucks, four field artillery guns, including one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system and one ammunition depot.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences and liberated Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades , one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and two National Guard brigades close to Shcherbinovka, Lenina, Baranovka, Zverevo, Udachnoye, Kotlino, Nadezhdinka, and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 510 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and four pickup trucks. In addition, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle and two field artillery guns were eliminated, including one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line.

Russian troops hit units of three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Bogatyr, Burlatskoye, Komar, Skudnoye, and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 140 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of one coastal defence brigade of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades close to Novoberislav, Kazatskoye, Tokarevka, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 70 troops, eight motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, two ammunition depots, and two electronic and counter-battery warfare radars.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged Ukrainian military airfield and port infrastructure, unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing facilities, POL storage facilities as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 146 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one guided JDAM aerial bomb and three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and 202 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,314 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,515 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,627 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,528 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.