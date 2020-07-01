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US Military Is Declaring War On God and Christian Soldiers - Dave Hodges - The Common Sense Show
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24 views • July 01, 2020
Original post:
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/religion-war/us-military-declaring-war-god-and-christian-soldiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMwzfs52YBg
Dave FWIW the MILITIA is the answer:
Mark Passio – The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/06/03/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/religion-war/us-military-declaring-war-god-and-christian-soldiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMwzfs52YBg
Dave FWIW the MILITIA is the answer:
Mark Passio – The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/06/03/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
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