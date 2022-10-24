Xi Jinping Predecessor Hu Jintao Forcibly Removed, Desantis Trump Spat 10.24

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RYAN
Desantis and Trump Have a Very Public Disagreement Over Colorado Senate Candidate https://vigilant.news/2022/10/desantis-and-trump-have-a-very-public-disagreement-over-colorado-senate-candidate/
Jim Jordan Foreshadows “Big Moments” For GOP Influence and Biden Family Investigations https://vigilant.news/2022/10/jim-jordan-foreshadows-big-moments-for-gop-influence-and-biden-family-investigations/
Xi Jinping Has Predecessor Hu Jintao Forcibly Removed from CCP Summit on Live Television https://vigilant.news/2022/10/xi-jinping-has-predecessor-hu-jintao-forcibly-removed-from-ccp-summit-on-live-television/
JUSTIN
These Global Cities Show The Highest Real Estate Bubble Risk
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/these-global-cities-show-highest-real-estate-bubble-risk
Lawyers Prepare To Sue Any State That Requires COVID-19 Vaccination To Attend School
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/lawyers-prepare-sue-any-state-requires-covid-19-vaccination-attend-school
LGBTI*' Daycare Centers Opening in Berlin; Pedophilia Advocate on Board
https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/lgbt-daycare-centers-berlin/