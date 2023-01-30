What If A CyberAttack Took Down The Grid? Are You Ready?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What if the grid went down tomorrow? Are your basic needs covered? If the grid did go down, fitness would be a big deal in a big hurry. Are you physically fit enough for that sort of life? Thank you for watching. God bless you.