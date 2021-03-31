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Σιμόνε Gold στο COVID-19 Εμβόλια Πειραματικός Ομιλία 20 Ιανουαρίου 2021
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971 views • March 31, 2021
Σε αυτό το βίντεο, το Simone Gold of America's Frontline Doctors μιλά για ένα ευρύ φάσμα θεμάτων που αφορούν το COVID-19 Καλύπτει το υπόβαθρό της ως γιατρός και πληρεξούσιος, κυβερνητικά ψέματα και χειρισμούς σε όλο τον κόσμο, και ότι υπάρχουν ασφαλείς θεραπείες όπως η υδροξυχλωροκίνη και η ιβερμεκτίνη, καταστέλλονται και αυτό κοστίζει ζωές. Δίνει μια μεγάλη ποσότητα πληροφοριών για τα νέα πειραματικά εμβόλια, πώς ωθούνται παράλογα, και δίνει συστάσεις για το ποιος και υπό ποιες συνθήκες μπορεί να ληφθούν. Αυτό είναι ένα σημαντικό βίντεο, διάρκειας 56 λεπτών. https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
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