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Minneapolis Radio Host Slams Derek Chauvin’s Show Trial For Murder Of George Floyd
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0 view • March 16, 2021
Tom Pappert is joined by Stew Peters of ‘Patriotically Correct’, who is based in Minneapolis. Stew fills the War Room in on what is taking place in the city as the George Floyd trial continues.
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