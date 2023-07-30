ALIEN CHRONICLES (S1E2) - DOLORES CANNON - ALIEN AND UFOS

Primarily known as a past life regressive therapist, Dolores Cannon reveals her experiences as an Alien and U.F.O. investigator, citing compelling cases of alien abductions and communications with E.T.s. Unaccounted time, the seeding of Earth, the E.T. cover-up, crashed U.F.O. cases, what the Greys truly are and mankind's future on the New Earth are but a few provocative topics Cannon discusses.
