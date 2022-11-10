Best EMF meters Part 2/13 (intro 2) -- Table and test setup -- dirty electricity

I used to have a video doing similar tests with a radio set to AM, but I think some people thought it was fake (it wasn't easy to replicate that test). The testing methods in this video are more solid demonstrations.

The old Esmog Spion was the device that made me discover this. The old Esmog Spion made this very obvious and hard to miss while with the other EMF devices this is easier to miss since I had done tests before using this table and hadn't noticed this yet. It's good I noticed this early, else it could have influenced the test results about electric fields (messed it up).

Don't put your computer on a table with a lot of metal on it if you are an EHS person, and don't test EMF devices in electric mode over such a table.

Gigahertz ME3851A:

https://gigahertz-solutions.de/Elektrosmog-Messgeraete/Niederfrequenz

Esmog Spion:

https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

BK Precision 2709B

This is a budget multimeter. Good multimeters cost a lot. Fluke seems to be the best brand, but it is expensive. Also know that a too cheap multimeter won't even be able to measure body voltage. This one does, but I suspect it doesn't give you a complete picture.

https://www.bkprecision.com/products/multimeters/2709B-auto-ranging-true-rms-tool-kit-digital-multimeter.html

Laptop model used for testing:

HP G5000

Windows background:

Beetle Juice (Michael Keaton)

versus

The Joker (Heath Ledger)

(they look how I feel)