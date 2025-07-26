BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Macron To Recognize A State Of Palestine At UN In September-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 25 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
18 views • 1 day ago

France will recognize a Palestinian state, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in an X/Twitter post on Thursday. “True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” wrote Macron. He continued, stating he would make the solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Considering that it’s highly likely that Macron will be running the United Nations in the very near future, I’d call this a good start. That’s the memo.


“Yea, and what have ye to do with me, O Tyre, and Zidon, and all the coasts of Palestine? will ye render me a recompence? and if ye recompense me, swiftly and speedily will I return your recompence upon your own head;” Joel 3:4 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there is so much going on it’s hard to know where to look first. In Washington, President Donald Trump has thrown out everything including the proverbial kitchen sink in order to make the Epstein files mess go away. But the more he tries to mop it up, the messier it becomes. He even tried floating the “I will arrest Obama” trope, which wowed the MAGA-verse until they rightly realized it’ll never happen. Harvard scientists now say that interstellar object 3I/ATLAS could very well be an alien observation devise. Cryptocurrency is poised to overtake the paper dollar as the crowd goes wild, never realizing we are applauding our own destruction and downfall. On this episode, we go deep into the rabbit hole looking for carrots, and find them.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
