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TRUMP READ SCRIPTURE | 4-22-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2648


Show Notes:


Man in the Arena Speech: https://www.worldfuturefund.org/Documents/maninarena.htm

2 Chronicles 7:11-22 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Chronicles%20%207%3A11-22&version=KJV

Trump reads 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oqyMMBAapY

Trump announces the 'Rededicate 250' Prayer Event: https://blog.faithandfreedom.us/2026/02/trump-announces-rededicate-250-prayer.html

Pope Leo changes tack on immigration: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/pope-leo-changes-tack-immigration-sends-surprise-message/

DOJ Indicts the SPLC: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/breaking-news-doj-indicts-southern-poverty-law-center/

History of Prayer in US Government:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/church-state-history-prayer-u-s-government/

Steve Hemphill needs help: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10165397492911209&id=581116208&rdid=nyOQScfvNYKdCpMF#

Steve's website: https://active-faith.org/

Perv Slush Fund Exposed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3la3JDc94U

Ephesians 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ephesians%206&version=KJV

Psalm 133: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%20133&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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