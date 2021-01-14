AFFIDAVIT: U S EMBASSY ITALY AND AMBASSADOR EISENBERG DIRECTED STEALING TRUMP VOTES USING LEONARDO SATILLITE

Military Grade Cyber Warfare Switched Votes in States Where Biden Was LosingTestimony has been released by Professor Alfio D’Urso, Legal Counsel. In his video affidavit, he provided information obtained from a high level Army Security Services official.According to Professor D’Urso, “Arturo D’Elia, former head of the IT department, the Chief Technology Officer of Leonardo SpA, has been charged by the Public Prosecutor of Naples.” Charges include the implementation of viruses in the main computers belonging to Leonard SpA during December, 2020. D’Urso testified that it was under the instruction of United States personnel working for the US Embassy in Rome that D’Elia undertook the operation to switch votes, changing the significant victory from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. This was done “in a number of states where Joe Biden was losing the vote totals. The defendant stated that he was working in the facility belonging to Leonardo SpA using military grade cyber warfare encryption capabilities.”This testimony lends additional information pertaining to news that surfaced shortly after the November 3rd election. US military personnel conducted raids on Scytl offices in Frankfurt, Germany in relation to the election fraud that occurred during the 2020 election cycle. According to the Marshall Report, President Trump ordered the United States European Command (USEUCOM) to raid the offices of Scytl (connected to George Soros and the Democrats) in Frankfurt to seize the servers that held the data related to the switching of votes.The report states, “Both the head of the CIA, Gina Haspel, and the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray were not informed of the operation taking place in advance. Both of them had been aggressively working to undermine and sabotage the Trump Administration.” However, the report notes that the military had full authority to seize the servers as they belong to the CIA as the CIA operation is carried out under military cover. The news of this raid was confirmed by Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX).In the affidavit, which is included in the link below, the professor continued his testimony declaring that the defendant transmitted the switched votes via military satellite tower to Frankfurt, Germany. The defendant (D’Elia) swore that the data switched, in some cases, represented more than the actual number of registered voters. The defendant is willing to testify to the indicated individuals entities of the fact that the votes were switched from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.” The professor stated that D’Elia is receiving protection for himself and his family and has been brought to an undisclosed location. Evidence of the data regarding the switched votes is being secured for the purpose of providing the evidence in court.