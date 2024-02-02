German state TV journalists went to Mariupol and reported that the city works and is quickly reconstructing - after UKR Regime Demands Explanations, no Consent from Ukraine to Report

German state TV journalists went to Mariupol and reported that the city works and is quickly reconstructing.

They’re allowed to walk freely and everything like warm water, heating and wifi is available.

After... The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands explanations from ZDF channel regarding their journalist's visit to Mariupol, according to Ukrainian media.

💬 "Distorting reality is not journalism. Moreover, the visit of ZDF's Moscow bureau chief to the occupied Mariupol without Ukraine's consent is a violation of Ukrainian legislation," said MFA spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko.