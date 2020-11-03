Trust Who - 2017 Documentary - Trailer - English

Trust Who - 2017 Documentary - Trailer - EnglishA damning investigation into the World Health Organisation's hidden practices.This personal investigation tells the story of how the WHO has been infiltrated and influenced by industry, and how the member States misuse the UN-organization for their own national economic interests. Whether dealing with the tobacco scandal, swine flu or Fukushima - the WHO plays a daunting role. It lacks funding, power and transparency. And its decisions end up helping the pharmaceutical companies and the nuclear energy industry more than the victims. The WHO was created as a guardian of world health, but it has become the plaything of individual interests.Lilian Franck shows a frightening portrayal of our present society, in which governmental politics is becoming obsolete.The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded with the aim of building a healthier future for people all over the world. Whether it’s the effects of smoking, the Swine flu pandemic or a nuclear disaster, the WHO is the body we rely on to advise on and resolve a public health crisis. But can it be trusted? TrustWho documents filmmaker Lilian Franck’s quest to discover what lies behind the altruistic façade of the world’s largest public health body. What she uncovers is an alarming picture of corruption and opacity. This powerful investigative doc shines a light on how industry lobbies have infiltrated the WHO and asks whether the organisation can be trusted to keep the public healthy.OVALMEDIA Cologne GmbH – Ref. 7246