Israel BOMBS Yemen’s ports in Hodeidah and Al-Salif — Jerusalem Post

Netanyahu and Katz say they’ll do the same to Houthis ‘that they did to Hamas and Hezbollah’

Strikes follow several missile launches by Houthi forces towards Israel earlier this week.

Israel CONFIRMS bombing Yemen

‘15 fighter jets dropped MORE than 30 munitions’

Says this is 8TH time it’s attacked country.