DUTCH ROYALTY EXPERT STRUCK BY CEREBRAL INFARCTION - MARC VAN DER LINDEN 💉💉💉
111 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 11 hours ago |

Marc van der Linden is a Royalty Expert who can be seen regularly on Dutch TV, he is also editor-in-chief of a magazine about royal families.On April 13, 2021, it was announced that he had had his first injection.

Now in November 2022 he is in the hospital with a cerebral infarction.

It may be impossible to establish a direct link between the injection and his cerebral infarction.

Source:

https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/entertainment/showbizz/artikel/5225133/marc-van-der-linden-krijgt-eerste-coronaprik

https://www.nu.nl/media/6238734/marc-van-der-linden-in-het-ziekenhuis-na-herseninfarct.html

https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/entertainment/showbizz/artikel/5349754/marc-van-der-linden-update-ziekenhuis-herseninfarct


Thanks to ImportantInformation1 for the idea.


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/

