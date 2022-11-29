DUTCH ROYALTY EXPERT STRUCK BY CEREBRAL INFARCTION - MARC VAN DER LINDEN 💉💉💉

Marc van der Linden is a Royalty Expert who can be seen regularly on Dutch TV, he is also editor-in-chief of a magazine about royal families.On April 13, 2021, it was announced that he had had his first injection.
Now in November 2022 he is in the hospital with a cerebral infarction.
It may be impossible to establish a direct link between the injection and his cerebral infarction.
Source:
https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/entertainment/showbizz/artikel/5225133/marc-van-der-linden-krijgt-eerste-coronaprik
https://www.nu.nl/media/6238734/marc-van-der-linden-in-het-ziekenhuis-na-herseninfarct.html
https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/entertainment/showbizz/artikel/5349754/marc-van-der-linden-update-ziekenhuis-herseninfarct
Thanks to ImportantInformation1 for the idea.
