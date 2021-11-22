Dr. Robert Malone: The Future of Global Totalitarianism is Here

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(Nov 22, 2021) Interestingly, Dr. Robert Malone mentions Professor Mattias Desmet’s theory that mass-formation is a possible explanation for the ridiculous totalitarian COVID related dictates - which the data proves don't work.
Global COVID Summit: https://globalcovidsummit.org/
The Unity Project: https://unityprojectonline.com/
Steve Bannon War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom