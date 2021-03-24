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Warzone Juggernaut Battle Royale Video - MYSTORY Nr9
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10 views • March 24, 2021
Warzone Juggernaut Battle Royale Video - MYSTORY Nr9
Modern Warfare Battle Royale Gameplay 2020
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I tried some new Juggernaut Warzone of Call Of Duty but in 2020.
I hope you like my mix of best clips that I could create.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#modernwarfare, #warzonejuggernaut, #battleroyale
#videogame, #videospiel, #电子游戏, #видеоигра, #ビデオゲーム, #jeuvidéo, #videojuego, #βιντεοπαιχνίδι, #वीडियो गेम, # משחק וידאו
_______________ ATMODEPTH POST _______________
Gaming Video
0:00 - WARZONE
Hello World!
As it turned out it was hard to find the juggernaut and to survive an encounter with it but I am always confident that I will become better or not.
I hope you enjoy the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 Warzone Juggernaut update in 2020 as a new gameplay video.
10:00 - JUGGERNAUT
I am a simple player, I see Juggernaut, I try to touch!
Sadly this tactic did not work because I did not have a classic Call Of Duty knife so I simply was punished for getting close to this beautiful being that is called the Juggernaut.
15:00 - ONLINE
Due to the fact that this mode is to be played online I was able to get killed many times and I did also only one time survive the weird respawn mechanic that is set in a dark castle somewhere in the digital asset collection of the game files on my pc.
20:00 - BATTLE
The battle was intense but short!
I was able to hunt down some of the dissidents called enemies in this very big mode that we know as Battle Royale. I can imagine playing this more in the future.
25:00 - ROYALE
I really do not know where games like this are remotely something like royale but I think it is a reference to medieval conflicts.
Or maybe it is not.
I anyway like the giant map and the fact that this new Modern Warfare iteration looks like a big game.
30:00 - WARFARE
After I was able to get some frags of bots in the Battle Royale too I decided that at some point it would be good to end the video before I would get to motivated to binge on Call Of Duty since I am on a videogame diet.
At this point it does not make sense anymore to search for a reason to exist and the only thing that is to be said is that I need shares, subs, likes and many comments.
Thank everyone for spending some sweet costly time for reading this and have a great day, eat or sleep (depending on what you are currently doing).
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my links and tags!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Modern Warfare Battle Royale Gameplay 2020
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I tried some new Juggernaut Warzone of Call Of Duty but in 2020.
I hope you like my mix of best clips that I could create.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#modernwarfare, #warzonejuggernaut, #battleroyale
#videogame, #videospiel, #电子游戏, #видеоигра, #ビデオゲーム, #jeuvidéo, #videojuego, #βιντεοπαιχνίδι, #वीडियो गेम, # משחק וידאו
_______________ ATMODEPTH POST _______________
Gaming Video
0:00 - WARZONE
Hello World!
As it turned out it was hard to find the juggernaut and to survive an encounter with it but I am always confident that I will become better or not.
I hope you enjoy the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 Warzone Juggernaut update in 2020 as a new gameplay video.
10:00 - JUGGERNAUT
I am a simple player, I see Juggernaut, I try to touch!
Sadly this tactic did not work because I did not have a classic Call Of Duty knife so I simply was punished for getting close to this beautiful being that is called the Juggernaut.
15:00 - ONLINE
Due to the fact that this mode is to be played online I was able to get killed many times and I did also only one time survive the weird respawn mechanic that is set in a dark castle somewhere in the digital asset collection of the game files on my pc.
20:00 - BATTLE
The battle was intense but short!
I was able to hunt down some of the dissidents called enemies in this very big mode that we know as Battle Royale. I can imagine playing this more in the future.
25:00 - ROYALE
I really do not know where games like this are remotely something like royale but I think it is a reference to medieval conflicts.
Or maybe it is not.
I anyway like the giant map and the fact that this new Modern Warfare iteration looks like a big game.
30:00 - WARFARE
After I was able to get some frags of bots in the Battle Royale too I decided that at some point it would be good to end the video before I would get to motivated to binge on Call Of Duty since I am on a videogame diet.
At this point it does not make sense anymore to search for a reason to exist and the only thing that is to be said is that I need shares, subs, likes and many comments.
Thank everyone for spending some sweet costly time for reading this and have a great day, eat or sleep (depending on what you are currently doing).
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my links and tags!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Keywords
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