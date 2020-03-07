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Honest Government Advert - Visit Hawai'i - by the Juice Media from Down Under
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91 views • March 07, 2020
We love the Juice Media from Australia
They have a whole series on 'the Winner writing History' or
Honest Government Advert - Visit Hawai'i
Learn to interpret things differently, Learn About a Presidential Candidate from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard and what she has to say!
Reconsider even the past - the dominant story is not necessaryly the smartest truth!
They have a whole series on 'the Winner writing History' or
Honest Government Advert - Visit Hawai'i
Learn to interpret things differently, Learn About a Presidential Candidate from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard and what she has to say!
Reconsider even the past - the dominant story is not necessaryly the smartest truth!
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