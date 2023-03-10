Create New Account
Miles Guo: Mark Mobius, the father of emerging markets funds, was unable to withdraw his money out of Communist China, and therefore started to blow the whistle to the media
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Mark Mobius, the father of emerging markets funds, was unable to withdraw his money out of Communist China, and therefore started to blow the whistle to the media; it is inevitable that Communist China and the US will freeze each others’ assets

3/8/2023 文贵直播：新兴市场之父莫比尔斯要从中共国撤钱未遂，开始向媒体爆料；中美互相冻结资产不可避免

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

