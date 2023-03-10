https://gettr.com/post/p2awdck0706
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Mark Mobius, the father of emerging markets funds, was unable to withdraw his money out of Communist China, and therefore started to blow the whistle to the media; it is inevitable that Communist China and the US will freeze each others’ assets
#MarkMobius #withdrawInvestmentFromCommunistChina #ChinaUSfreezeEachOthersAssets
3/8/2023 文贵直播：新兴市场之父莫比尔斯要从中共国撤钱未遂，开始向媒体爆料；中美互相冻结资产不可避免
#莫比尔斯 #撤资中共国 #中美互相冻结资产
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.