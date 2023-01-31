ABC Episode 78: “Evolutionary Psychology & Social Relationships”

“Individuals inherit a particular space within an interlocking set of social relationships; lacking that space, they are nobody, or at best a stranger or an outcast. To know oneself as such a social person is however not to occupy a static and fixed position. It is to find oneself placed at a certain point on a journey with set goals; to move through life is to make progress - or to fail to make progress - toward a given end.” - Alasdair MacIntyre





