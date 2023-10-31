An Appeal to American Christians who Blindly Support Political Israel

Political Israel is not the Israel of God. You are not commanded by God to support it or bless it, and you certainly don't receive a blessing from God for supporting an Israeli version of The Final Solution for the Palestinians living in Gaza, which by the way looks to me like the Warsaw Ghetto on the Med. Exercise good judgment and discernment and don't blindly support an apostate state that is right now committing war crimes against civilians who are not Hamas.

Must Watch (if you haven't seen it) documentary on Israel by David Sorenson: https://stopworldcontrol.com/

The Power of Prayer Movie: https://youtu.be/J6smyX02qbY?si=H0kJ1nsWTczQjKwq

Food for Thought (not definitive) - Messiah 2030 Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwsjrcUtNhU



