Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Appeal to American Christians who Blindly Support Political Israel
channel image
New Patriot
1254 Subscribers
Shop now
345 views
Published 18 hours ago

Political Israel is not the Israel of God.  You are not commanded by God to support it or bless it, and you certainly don't receive a blessing from God for supporting an Israeli version of The Final Solution for the Palestinians living in Gaza, which by the way looks to me like the Warsaw Ghetto on the Med.  Exercise good judgment and discernment and don't blindly support an apostate state that is right now committing war crimes against civilians who are not Hamas.

Must Watch (if you haven't seen it) documentary on Israel by David Sorenson:  https://stopworldcontrol.com/

The Power of Prayer Movie:  https://youtu.be/J6smyX02qbY?si=H0kJ1nsWTczQjKwq

Food for Thought (not definitive) - Messiah 2030 Part 2:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwsjrcUtNhU


Keywords
israelwargazaworld warland grabethnic cleansingthe israel of godblinken

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket