Electro-poration Vaccines and Fact Checking Websites (in two parts)

A bone chilling video that exposes what type of vaccines may be used for the Covid-19 'Plandemic'/ 'Scamdemic'. Fancy being genetically modified? Possibly rendering you and all your direct future decendants sterile. Find out more in this video.



Part two of the video also deals with the way that the powers in the shadows are pulling out all the stops - to try and smother the truth. Through 'fact checking' websites they try to dissuade visitors to certain sites from listening and seeing the opinions of respected doctors, scientists and others who are working hard to wake people up to what is actually going on. In reality some of the comments from these fact checking sites border on the ridiculous, and often are totally inaccurate in what they suggest. Reuters fact checking site attempted to do this with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, but failed miserably - see how he exposes and demolishes their modus operandi.