May 21, 2024





Iranian President Raisi's Death Triggers Conspiracy Theories | Vantage with Palki Sharma





The death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has flooded social media with conspiracy theories ranging from a Mossad plot to space lasers. Officials in Israel and the US have been quick to deny any role in Saturday's helicopter crash that killed Raisi. Iranian officials are still investigating the crash and are yet to ascertain its cause. While these conspiracy theories may sound absurd and baseless, the quick denial from Israel and the US show how dangerous the situation is. Some news channels also fell for the theories, claiming that the man piloting the crashed helicopter was an Israeli spy named Eli Copter. Palki Sharma brings you the four conspiracy theories surrounding Raisi's death.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8_LqR2RVBE