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Ukraine's New Emblem, Pfizer de-Listed From NYSE, Kyiv at Peace, Bio-Labs, Order of The Black Sun & Azov HQ Hit Plus...
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149 views • March 13, 2022
Pfizer files with SEC to de-list from The New York Stock Exchange, Government's skint so they go for Pfizer's ugly profits to continue the WW3 narrative, but at what cost? What’s really going on with Russia and Ukraine and will there be an end to mandates? New Zealand vaccination passports in full swing, Hawaii becomes the last US state to lift the countries covid mandates, due 25th March 2022.
Peace talks in Turkey fall flat, Putin continues to focus his efforts on the denazification of Ukraine, How Mussolini and Hitler passed their legacies to the American Bush family, all delegated from the order of the black sun.
Ukraine uniforms show a new emblem 'the order of the black sun' which shows us they fight for the Deep-State's New World Order. A secret organisation which share the world as one of the 'so called' Cabal family members.
In reality, Russian and Ukrainian military work together, yet the corporate media continues to shell-out propaganda showing anything but...A look at the maternity hospital which made headlines, was actually an nazi Azov military head quarter.
Report from Kyiv showing all is normal, no invasion...How long can the corporate media continue lie-upon-lies...
A look at the Ukrainian bio-labs and a TV show called 'Zero Hour' is found with strikingly similar reality of humanity today.
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/622d4ec14549360014e7b83e/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-12th-2022
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The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
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ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Peace talks in Turkey fall flat, Putin continues to focus his efforts on the denazification of Ukraine, How Mussolini and Hitler passed their legacies to the American Bush family, all delegated from the order of the black sun.
Ukraine uniforms show a new emblem 'the order of the black sun' which shows us they fight for the Deep-State's New World Order. A secret organisation which share the world as one of the 'so called' Cabal family members.
In reality, Russian and Ukrainian military work together, yet the corporate media continues to shell-out propaganda showing anything but...A look at the maternity hospital which made headlines, was actually an nazi Azov military head quarter.
Report from Kyiv showing all is normal, no invasion...How long can the corporate media continue lie-upon-lies...
A look at the Ukrainian bio-labs and a TV show called 'Zero Hour' is found with strikingly similar reality of humanity today.
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/622d4ec14549360014e7b83e/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-12th-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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