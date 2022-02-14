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You need to know what your rights are in Christ
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100 views • February 14, 2022
In this video, we explain that every disciple or follower of Christ have rights and it is very evident that most Christians are ignorant of this. This is a description of a seminar that Kingdom Quickies is offering to share what you need to know in Christ.
For more information:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/seminar-rights-in-Christ.html
https://getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For more information:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/seminar-rights-in-Christ.html
https://getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
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