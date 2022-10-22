LIVE 221021, The Great Commision Agenda Exposed, f/ Arianna and bro Loren

In this Live Fellowship we expose The Great Commision and show that what the church teaches is to provide an excuse to fleece the flock and is in direct contrast to what the Bible teaches.

"And He said unto me, "Son of man, go, get thee unto the house of Israel, and speak with my words unto them. For thou art not sent to a people of a strange speech and of an hard language, but to the house of Israel;" Ezekiel 3:4-5.

Why, so that the judeo-Christian fallen Babylonian denominational ecclesiastical religious orders might have a reason to justify their existence.

And to give them an excuse to fleece God's people with their constant cry for more money to save the heathen from a vengeful God and a fiery eternal torment.

