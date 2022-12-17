THE LONE GUNMEN & 9/11

Alex Jones speaks of predictive programming and warnings through TV shows, followed by the first episode of the excellent show The Lone Gunmen, a spin-off series from The X Files. The show was aired on FOX TV, 6 months before 9/11! [The script idea was given to Chris Carter by the white hats within the CIA] This is part 1, of a 2 part video. [Stay tuned for part 2.]
