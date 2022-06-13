As the sodomite agenda advances in the US and in the world, the drag queens are openly targeting children through story hours and provocative dancing before them. On top of that, we're seeing parents taking their children to these events. Not only are they engaging in child abuse, but their other activities are criminal in nature, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Reese Perry joins me from New York where she, as a mother, is pushing back with others against this agenda in order to protect their children.





See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/taking-it-to-the-agenda-of-the-sodomites-trannys-drag-queens-luring-our-sons-daughters-video/





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