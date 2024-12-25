BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Wise Men: Seeking and Worshipping Jesus
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
31 views • 4 months ago

In this episode, we talk about the wise men and shepherds who searched and worshiped Jesus after His birth. We explore the Christmas story, discussing how the shepherds were the first to visit baby Jesus, while the wise men came nearly two years later. We also look at the scripture and the journey of the wise men, who were guided by a special star to find and worship the newborn King. This message reminds us of the importance of seeking and worshiping Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:21 The Christmas Story: Searching for the King
01:35 The Shepherds' Encounter
04:37 Simeon and Anna's Testimony
07:12 The Wise Men's Journey
10:19 The Significance of the Star
12:13 Conclusion and Blessings

Keywords
miraclesgospeljesus christmessiahchristmasbible studydevotionchristianityprophecyfaithworshipshepherdsherodwise menspiritual insightbiblical charactersscriptural teachingbiblical narrativessimeon and annajohn henry hopkins song
