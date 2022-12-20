OM642 Timing Chain Replacement Tips, Mercedes R320 CDI and Others

I share the basic approach for replacing the timing chain on a Mercedes-Benz
OM642 engine without taking more apart than you really need to. I also share
tips on the tools used and what I'll do differently next time I do this. Check
out @SPRINTERTECH, who has already modified the chain tool the way that I was
describing. They've cut and ground down the Chinese tool so that they don't
have to remove the cam. Check out and join our Substack for more detailed
content! <https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.