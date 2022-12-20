Create New Account
OM642 Timing Chain Replacement Tips, Mercedes R320 CDI and Others
I share the basic approach for replacing the timing chain on a Mercedes-Benz

OM642 engine without taking more apart than you really need to. I also share

tips on the tools used and what I'll do differently next time I do this. Check

out @SPRINTERTECH, who has already modified the chain tool the way that I was

describing. They've cut and ground down the Chinese tool so that they don't

have to remove the cam. Check out and join our Substack for more detailed

content! <https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>




