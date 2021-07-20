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Stand & Deliver | Chanson contestataire censurée d'Eric Clapton
Le Vlogue
Le Vlogue
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20 views • July 20, 2021
Ici, il s'agit de la première version officielle de la chanson contestataire contre le confinement d'Eric Clapton, et qui a été supprimée d'Amazon et de Spotify.
Eric a enregistré une nouvelle version, plus politiquement correcte, et consultable ici : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0cCJ...)

Source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3LXBbSPbm0


LES PAROLES DE LA CONTYROVERSE :
Stand and deliver
Dick Turpin wore a mask too
Stand and deliver
Dick Turpin wore a mask too
Take a look in the mirror
I got what's happenin' to you

Do you wanna be a free man
Do you wanna be a slave?
Do you wanna be a free man
Do you wanna be a slave?
Do you wanna be a king
Or just remain a knave?

Do you wanna be a pauper
Or do you wanna be a prince?
Do you wanna be a pauper
Or do you wanna be a prince?
You wanna get robbed from behind?
Cast your fate to the wind

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights
Constitution, what's it worth?
You know they gonna grind us down
'Till it really hurts
Is this a sovereign nation
Or just a fascist state?
You better look out, people
'Fore it gets too late

[Instrumental interlude]

You wanna be your own driver
Or keep on floggin' the dead horse?
You wanna be your own driver
Or keep on floggin' the dead horse?
You wanna make it better
Or do you wanna make it worse?

Stand and deliver
Dick Turpin wore a mask too
Stand and deliver
Dick Turpin wore a mask too
Take a look in the mirror
I got what's happenin' to you

====================
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Keywords
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