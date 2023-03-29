Fire, water cannons and clashes: Protests wreak havoc across France

RT
March 29, 2023
Violent protests continue to grip French cities including Paris, Nantes and Lyon, as people demonstrate against a government pension reform.
Tens of thousands marched across France this week as the unrest shows no sign of abating.
