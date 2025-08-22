BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FBI RAIDS 🚨 FORMER TRUMP ADVISOR JOHN BOLTON'S HOME
FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning. The high-profile national security probe is being led by FBI Director Kash Patel. Federal agents busted into Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Maryland around 7am. Patel posting this on social media: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.


Bolton served in President Donald Trump’s first administration as national security adviser but later became critical of the president, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.


Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! https://www.youtube.com/livenowfox?sub_confirmation=1

Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: https://www.livenowfox.com/

Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/livenowfox


Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0E1dEh8gig


https://www.thebulwark.com/p/developing-the-fbi-is-at-john-boltons

