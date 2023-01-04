This Is How Fires Can Help Forests

Did you know that fire actually has some benefits for forests? 🔥
In this video, Brandon M. Collins, adjunct professor at UC Berkeley and the lead scientist at Berkeley Forests, talks about how forest ecosystems can benefit from fire. 👇
According to Brandon, fire can help CONTROL the growth and density of trees and reduce the accumulation of plant material on the ground. 🌳
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about how fire can help forests.
