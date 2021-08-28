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Patriot Streetfighter - Neg48 & The Apostles For The Big Reveal, The Jesus Strand, Gematria, Missing Bible Books - 082721
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212 views • August 28, 2021
Thanks for this video to Patriot Streetfighter, now at 24 as his backup on YouTube, until 23 is back up in September.
The long awaited show, The Jesus Strand. Neg48, Brice, Sabrina Gal and Toronto.
Negative 48 Telegram Channel
PSFSilverGold.com for Silver/Gold Asset Preservation/Wealth Creation Consult with Dr. Elliott
Stay Connected on:
Website https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
Current Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 23 is in Jail until Sept. 10, 2021. BROADCASTING ON BACKUP CHANNEL TILL THEN, SEE BELOW
Backup Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 24 ACTIVE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRb...
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com
For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold
https://scottmckay.us/
NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com
Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.
Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointR...
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...
Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpoin...
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
The long awaited show, The Jesus Strand. Neg48, Brice, Sabrina Gal and Toronto.
Negative 48 Telegram Channel
PSFSilverGold.com for Silver/Gold Asset Preservation/Wealth Creation Consult with Dr. Elliott
Stay Connected on:
Website https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
Current Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 23 is in Jail until Sept. 10, 2021. BROADCASTING ON BACKUP CHANNEL TILL THEN, SEE BELOW
Backup Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 24 ACTIVE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRb...
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com
For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold
https://scottmckay.us/
NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com
Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.
Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointR...
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...
Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpoin...
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
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