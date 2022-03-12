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O daughter of Zion !
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186 views • March 12, 2022
Jeremiah 6 : 22 - 30
“Thus saith the LORD, Behold, a people cometh from the north country, and a great nation shall be raised from the sides of the earth.
They shall lay hold on bow and spear; they are cruel, and have no mercy; their voice roareth like the sea; and they ride upon horses, set in array as men for war against thee, O daughter of Zion.
We have heard the fame thereof: our hands wax feeble: anguish hath taken hold of us, and pain, as of a woman in travail.
Go not forth into the field, nor walk by the way; for the sword of the enemy and fear is on every side.
O daughter of my people, gird thee with sackcloth, and wallow thyself in ashes: make thee mourning, as for an only son, most bitter lamentation: for the spoiler shall suddenly come upon us.
I have set thee for a tower and a fortress among my people, that thou mayest know and try their way.
They are all grievous revolters, walking with slanders: they are brass and iron; they are all corrupters.
The bellows are burned, the lead is consumed of the fire; the founder melteth in vain: for the wicked are not plucked away.
Reprobate silver shall men call them, because the LORD hath rejected them.”
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED !!
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
GET SAVED NOW !!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos
“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
“Thus saith the LORD, Behold, a people cometh from the north country, and a great nation shall be raised from the sides of the earth.
They shall lay hold on bow and spear; they are cruel, and have no mercy; their voice roareth like the sea; and they ride upon horses, set in array as men for war against thee, O daughter of Zion.
We have heard the fame thereof: our hands wax feeble: anguish hath taken hold of us, and pain, as of a woman in travail.
Go not forth into the field, nor walk by the way; for the sword of the enemy and fear is on every side.
O daughter of my people, gird thee with sackcloth, and wallow thyself in ashes: make thee mourning, as for an only son, most bitter lamentation: for the spoiler shall suddenly come upon us.
I have set thee for a tower and a fortress among my people, that thou mayest know and try their way.
They are all grievous revolters, walking with slanders: they are brass and iron; they are all corrupters.
The bellows are burned, the lead is consumed of the fire; the founder melteth in vain: for the wicked are not plucked away.
Reprobate silver shall men call them, because the LORD hath rejected them.”
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED !!
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
GET SAVED NOW !!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos
“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
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