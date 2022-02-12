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#Bitcoin is BETTER than Gold, Better Than Gold, Better than #Gold -WHY
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58 views • February 12, 2022
In all aspects of storing value bitcoin is superior to gold, it is more portable, it cannot be confiscated as easily, it is not inflationary at all while the yield of gold will increase with price, it is infinitely divisible, and the security of bitcoin as far cheaper and better than that of gold. Here is why bitcoin is a better store values than gold is.
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Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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