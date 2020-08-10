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Tenpenny: This is the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the human race…
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179 views • August 10, 2020
Spiro Skouras, May 3, 2020

In this explosive interview, Spiro Skouras is joined by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. The two discuss the latest developments regarding the coronavirus situation which was declared a global health pandemic, by the Gates funded World Health Organization, as more information comes to light questioning the need for a global lockdown.

Dr. Tenpenny and Spiro examine and explore, the motives of the global response by governments, global institutions and private interests, as Dr. Tenpenny exposes perhaps the most alarming aspect of the crisis yet!

No, it is not the virus, it is the blank check issued to the vaccine and drug manufacturers, which not only provides unlimited funding, but also provides blanket immunity to Big Pharma for any harm attributed with the treatments produced during the declared emergency, including all drugs and vaccines.

This blanket immunity is provided by the US government under the PREP Act and provides the drug and vaccine manufacturers the 'Ultimate Blank Check' during a declared emergency. As Dr. Tenpenny points out, the vaccine and drug manufacturers have zero incentive to produce a safe product, as the declared emergency not only rolls back regulatory standards and removes them from any and all liability, but it also ensures the government will purchase their products.

This is an unprecedented level of immunity which raises many questions and safety concerns.


Sherri Tenpenny

https://twitter.com/BusyDrT
https://vaxxter.com
https://www.drtenpenny.com/

Spiro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiUMdsNGJBE2/
Keywords
pandemicsherri tenpennyscamspiro skouras
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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