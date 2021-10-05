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PROPAGANDA - DAX Featuring TOM MACDONALD
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22 views • October 05, 2021
#Propaganda #Tommacdonald #Dax
Mirrored from:
Dax - Propaganda (Feat. Tom MacDonald) [Official Music Video]
2,752,899 viewsSep 17, 2021
217K
6.6K
Dax
3.61M subscribers
[LYRICS BELOW] Does the truth matter anymore?
Like, comment, share, and let's make an IMPACT...
Available everywhere: https://ingroov.es/propaganda-pao8w
Tickets for upcoming TOUR: https://daxofficial.com/pages/tour
Follow DAX: thatsdax
Prod. By: Lexnour Beats
Shot by: Logan Meis, Aser Santos Jr.
#Propaganda #Tommacdonald #Dax #news
Lyrics:
Intro:
Don't lose yourself
and all i see is propaganda, in the world
all i see is propaganda
Hook:
and all I see is propaganda
propaganda
All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
Ooo o o…
Dax:
United we stand divided we fall
New Year’s Eve they’ve been dropping the ball
in-da-pen how we denting the game we don’t write to the sound applause,
Hidden truths dotted lines, ain’t neva signed, stood and remained a boss
In a world that is full a Facades where if you speak you get nailed to a cross
I won’t be silent, I am outspoken,
I am the product of pain so when you see my name know fame could never break down a brain that is already broken
Every wound is paid devotion they fill words as I purge emotion,
scabs tear drop I hits that bleed lies from demonic omens
The system decides we spend we buy while most of our time is spent in bed,
the dreams we have all stay inside we sleep and wake then live with regret
The price of life is half the cost the price of fame could cost you head if infamy is Watchu seek and propagandas why you spread
and All I see is propaganda
propaganda
All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
Ooo o o…
TOM:
Look what they did
Indoctrinated
They convince us all that everything we say is racist
And blood will change it
That’s what happens
Y’all need balance
Y’all need blacks and whites and lefts and rights to stop the madness
They planned it (they did)
It’s Trump or Biden
we all been divided right in the streets
Elections have always been rigged I ain’t surprised if somebody cheats
All I see is pentagrams of the propaganda
But our priority’s a vaccine
It ain’t for wolves to find the flock when the sheep are fast asleep
To many people lack character
To many journalists scaring ya
To many pencils attempting to rewrite the constitution
they probably gon tear it up
I love the country but I don’t trust the people taking care of us
We went to bed with the American dream we woke up in nightmerica
and All I see is propaganda
propaganda
All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
Ooo o o…
Shoutout to anyone who makes it this far in the description. I Appreciate your support. My 1st album is on the way and Propaganda Ft. Tom MacDonald is the 1st single off of it. Can't wait to see you all on tour.
Mirrored from:
Dax - Propaganda (Feat. Tom MacDonald) [Official Music Video]
2,752,899 viewsSep 17, 2021
217K
6.6K
Dax
3.61M subscribers
[LYRICS BELOW] Does the truth matter anymore?
Like, comment, share, and let's make an IMPACT...
Available everywhere: https://ingroov.es/propaganda-pao8w
Tickets for upcoming TOUR: https://daxofficial.com/pages/tour
Follow DAX: thatsdax
Prod. By: Lexnour Beats
Shot by: Logan Meis, Aser Santos Jr.
#Propaganda #Tommacdonald #Dax #news
Lyrics:
Intro:
Don't lose yourself
and all i see is propaganda, in the world
all i see is propaganda
Hook:
and all I see is propaganda
propaganda
All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
Ooo o o…
Dax:
United we stand divided we fall
New Year’s Eve they’ve been dropping the ball
in-da-pen how we denting the game we don’t write to the sound applause,
Hidden truths dotted lines, ain’t neva signed, stood and remained a boss
In a world that is full a Facades where if you speak you get nailed to a cross
I won’t be silent, I am outspoken,
I am the product of pain so when you see my name know fame could never break down a brain that is already broken
Every wound is paid devotion they fill words as I purge emotion,
scabs tear drop I hits that bleed lies from demonic omens
The system decides we spend we buy while most of our time is spent in bed,
the dreams we have all stay inside we sleep and wake then live with regret
The price of life is half the cost the price of fame could cost you head if infamy is Watchu seek and propagandas why you spread
and All I see is propaganda
propaganda
All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
Ooo o o…
TOM:
Look what they did
Indoctrinated
They convince us all that everything we say is racist
And blood will change it
That’s what happens
Y’all need balance
Y’all need blacks and whites and lefts and rights to stop the madness
They planned it (they did)
It’s Trump or Biden
we all been divided right in the streets
Elections have always been rigged I ain’t surprised if somebody cheats
All I see is pentagrams of the propaganda
But our priority’s a vaccine
It ain’t for wolves to find the flock when the sheep are fast asleep
To many people lack character
To many journalists scaring ya
To many pencils attempting to rewrite the constitution
they probably gon tear it up
I love the country but I don’t trust the people taking care of us
We went to bed with the American dream we woke up in nightmerica
and All I see is propaganda
propaganda
All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
And All I see is propaganda
propaganda
Ooo o o…
Shoutout to anyone who makes it this far in the description. I Appreciate your support. My 1st album is on the way and Propaganda Ft. Tom MacDonald is the 1st single off of it. Can't wait to see you all on tour.
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