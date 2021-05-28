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"Did you get yours?" - Question Triggers Covid-19 Vaxx Hysteria Reaction
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4683 views • May 28, 2021
"Did you get yours?" - Question Triggers Covid-19 Vaxx Hysteria Reaction
Original video sources here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1BchHpTOT9e1/
https://www.brighteon.com/7bcaf54d-0716-4123-8cc1-35fde78ac7c6
https://ugetube.com/watch/quot-did-you-get-yours-quot-question-triggers-covid-19-vaxx-hysteria-reaction-2021-05-25-video_wSOTVbBjrWmzw2B.html
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/Y1XGrnYXlLyMi8s
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Please visit my other channels:
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https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
Original video sources here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1BchHpTOT9e1/
https://www.brighteon.com/7bcaf54d-0716-4123-8cc1-35fde78ac7c6
https://ugetube.com/watch/quot-did-you-get-yours-quot-question-triggers-covid-19-vaxx-hysteria-reaction-2021-05-25-video_wSOTVbBjrWmzw2B.html
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/Y1XGrnYXlLyMi8s
Sergeant Major's Truther channels:
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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