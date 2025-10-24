BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Playing with Fire
Behold I Come
Behold I Come
319 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 21 hours ago

Father is giving one last warning to those who are compromising in their walks with Him, leave the things of the world NOW or risk the consequences which will be severe. He is not playing around. This is not a game, and you cannot be a part of the world while calling yourself a follower of Yahushua (Jesus The Messiah). The hour is very, very late. Look at your heart condition and motive. He wants to forgive you, but you must come to Him while you still have time to repent..



I DO NOT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THE PHOTOS, IMAGES, MOVIE SEQUENCES, OR MUSIC USED. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTFUL OWNERS AND ARTISTS.


This video is not intended to violate any Condition of Use. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and/or research. No copyright infringement has been implied or intended. This video is not monetized but is for teaching purposes only.


Video:

God is Not Dead - best scene

Pure Flix Entertainment

https://youtu.be/zDxTuYhITK8


Music:

Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization - Rick Horrocks - RH Soundtracks

https://youtu.be/FzRRvJ-0L2c


Zack Hemsey- The Way Instrumental

https://youtu.be/pbGsjryG_yY

Music composed, orchestrated, and mixed by Zack Hemsey.

Audio mastered by Lou Hemsey @ Lou Hemsey Music and Film.

Keywords
bibleholy spirithelljesusprophecyinternetborn againrepentrebellionhopecommandmentsfalse prophetsconvictionbehold i comebelievejulie whedbee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy