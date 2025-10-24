Playing with Fire

Father is giving one last warning to those who are compromising in their walks with Him, leave the things of the world NOW or risk the consequences which will be severe. He is not playing around. This is not a game, and you cannot be a part of the world while calling yourself a follower of Yahushua (Jesus The Messiah). The hour is very, very late. Look at your heart condition and motive. He wants to forgive you, but you must come to Him while you still have time to repent..









I DO NOT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THE PHOTOS, IMAGES, MOVIE SEQUENCES, OR MUSIC USED. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTFUL OWNERS AND ARTISTS.





This video is not intended to violate any Condition of Use. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and/or research. No copyright infringement has been implied or intended. This video is not monetized but is for teaching purposes only.





Video:

God is Not Dead - best scene

Pure Flix Entertainment

https://youtu.be/zDxTuYhITK8





Music:

Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization - Rick Horrocks - RH Soundtracks

https://youtu.be/FzRRvJ-0L2c





Zack Hemsey- The Way Instrumental

https://youtu.be/pbGsjryG_yY

Music composed, orchestrated, and mixed by Zack Hemsey.

Audio mastered by Lou Hemsey @ Lou Hemsey Music and Film.