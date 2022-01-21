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Weekly Update - Washington’s Bi-Partisan Russia Bashers Are Determined to Start a WAR - 012022
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70 views • January 21, 2022
Thank you Dr. Ron Paul for your video.
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My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
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