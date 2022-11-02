Create New Account
Sodoma e Gomorra sono reali: i giovani meritano una sana ribellione - Italian Audio
Ron Wyatt ha riscoperto il vero sito di Sodoma e Gomorra, come affermato anche dallo storico romano Giuseppe Flavio. Ma questo è contrario a ciò che insegnano quasi tutti i seminari!? Perché questa gemma della storia è nascosta? Ron Wyatt ha fatto molte altre grandi scoperte come archeologo autofinanziato (dilettante). Dio opera attraverso gli umili e gli umili per condividere la Sua Gloria e aiutare più Persone. Dio lo benedica e lo trasmetta, nel nome di Cristo!

Bibbia audio gratuita Scarica oltre 500 lingue: https://faithcomesbyhearing.com

Le iscrizioni tamudiche a Jebel el Lawz sono state tradotte e descrivono un VITELLO FUSO! Si trovano accanto alla menorah scoperta dal dottor Kim.
http://www.ancient-hebrew.org/media_menorah.html

SODOMA E GOMORRA: Museo Wyatt
https://wyattmuseum.com/discovering/sodom-gomorrah

Sodoma e Gomorra - Le città della pianura - Cenere e zolfo ricordano l'evento infuocato
https://www.arkdiscovery.com/sodom_&_gomorrah.htm

"Monte Sinai in Arabia" Galati 4:25
https://www.arkdiscovery.com/mt__sinai_found.htm

viaggiando in Arabia Saudita verso il Monte Sinai e altri siti: www.arkdiscovery.com/travel.htm

Dal Cairo a Nuweiba: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7YmCSPNB9I&feature=emb_logo
Da Nuweiba all'Arabia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yKsPZqwnmE
Split Rock ed Elim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yKsPZqwnmE .youtube.com/watch?v=s17LCxUriQ4
Monte Sinai e altare del vitello d'oro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMmaKzOsNks

PatternsOfEvidence.com ha fatto uscire il film Red Sea Miracle II sulla traversata del Mar Rosso - Mt. Sinai in arrivo e conterrà Jebel el Lawz

zolfo, Bibbia, Dio, grazia, amore, Cristo, Gesù, peccato, umanità, storia, giustizia, prova, giudizio, Abramo, misericordia, nascosto, Arabia, Gomorra, Sodoma, zolfo, lotto, zolfo, povertà, sodomia, Giuseppe

