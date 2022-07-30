Chinese Media Demands PLA Punish Nancy Pelosi if She Visits Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited Texas Republican Michael McCaul and several other influential members of the House to travel with her to Taiwan later this month, according to NBC News. Congressman McCaul declined the invitation because of a conflict with his personal schedule. However, he encouraged other House members to go with Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan in a show of force against China. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army used American missiles to blow up an important bridge vital to the Russian military.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/27/22.

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