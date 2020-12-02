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CNN's Zucker equates @realDonaldTrump not conceding and letting the transition go through to what happened when America was attacked on 9/11/2001
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141 views • December 02, 2020
CNN's Zucker equates
@realDonaldTrump
not conceding and letting the transition go through to what happened when America was attacked on 9/11/2001
”I would encourage folks to think about that 9-11 commission report and the lack of transition”
#CNNTapes
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1333930748462702593?s=20
@realDonaldTrump
not conceding and letting the transition go through to what happened when America was attacked on 9/11/2001
”I would encourage folks to think about that 9-11 commission report and the lack of transition”
#CNNTapes
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1333930748462702593?s=20
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