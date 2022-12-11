Basketball Player for ... Merchant of Death Trade; will Lead to American Abductions Overseas

The Brittney Griner for Victor Bout trade was not only a horrible one in terms of value for America, given the fact that Victor is known as the merchant of death, and has armed America's enemies, and conspired to kill Americans, but it will lead to greater number of American abductions overseas because of how lopsided the deal was as seen by the rest of the world.





